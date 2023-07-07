Skip to Content
July is Parks and Recreation Month, City of El Paso invites community to free activities

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to take part in Parks in Recreation Month during the month of July.

Parks and Recreation Centers in the city will be providing a variety of free activities, such as, fairs, bingo, sports tournaments, workshops and more.

The city centers are taking a part an a national initiative by the National Recreation and Park Association.

For the complete list of events at community recreations centers click here.

