Legal team to address the court on Cielo Vista Walmart shooter’s behalf

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – On the third day of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooter's federal sentencing hearing, a statement will be read by Patrick Crusius' legal team on his behalf, Crusius himself will not address the judge.

Both in and out of the courthouse Thursday, family members expressed the pain Crusius has caused to them and their family.

Among them was Francisco Rodriguez, the father of Javier Amir Rodriguez, the youngest victim of the shooting.

“Look at me you coward, look at my son’s picture. because of you he never graduated from high school. I carry my son’s ashes with me everywhere I go,” said Rodriguez.

One of the biggest moments in the courtroom was when Dean Reckard confronted Crusius for his mother, Margie Reckard's death.

“You're young and stupid. You made a bad choice. You’re beyond pathetic, You’re pathetic. Are you sorry you did it?”

That was when Crusius nodded "yes."

The formal sentencing is set to begin Friday at 10:00 a.m.