Watch: Part of the Franklin Mountains on fire, crews rushing to put out the blaze

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department says part of the Franklin Mountains is on fire right now.

EPFD crews are on the scene of a brush fire at the 300 block of Grand Tetons.



No injuries reported. No structures nearby. Isolated incident.



Stand by for updates. pic.twitter.com/bSgYlWviFw — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) July 7, 2023

The brush fire is burning in a part of the mountain off the 300 block of Grand Tetons near the Mission Hills neighborhood in West El Paso.

Officials have not announced any injuries. They say there are no buildings nearby that are at risk of catching fire.

EPFD Spec Ops, COMSAR and Fire units at the scene of a brush fire on the mountain by Grand Teton Dr.



The fire is affecting electrical wires going to a news antenna station. No structures are being affected at this time and no injuries have been reported. Isolated incident. pic.twitter.com/9v9Dnz4a1N — Enrique Dueñas (@EPFDEnrique) July 7, 2023

The spokesperson adds that Special Operations forces, COMSAR, and Fire units are all working together to put out the blaze.

"The fire is affecting electrical wires going to a news antenna station."

ABC-7 is working to learn what caused the fire and how long it until it is expected to be extinguished.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.