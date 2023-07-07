Skip to Content
Watch: Part of the Franklin Mountains on fire, crews rushing to put out the blaze

Published 11:35 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department says part of the Franklin Mountains is on fire right now.

The brush fire is burning in a part of the mountain off the 300 block of Grand Tetons near the Mission Hills neighborhood in West El Paso.

Officials have not announced any injuries. They say there are no buildings nearby that are at risk of catching fire.

The spokesperson adds that Special Operations forces, COMSAR, and Fire units are all working together to put out the blaze.

"The fire is affecting electrical wires going to a news antenna station."

ABC-7 is working to learn what caused the fire and how long it until it is expected to be extinguished.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Emma Hoggard

