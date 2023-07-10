A rollover crash damages an electric pole in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- A single-vehicle rollover crash damages an electric pole in East El Paso.

It happened Sunday night at the 9900 block of Montana. That's near the Dairy Queen.

First responders received the call a little after 9 pm.

Fire officials say there were no injuries. According to our ABC-7 crews, El Paso Electric went to the scene to fix the broken pole.

According to El Paso Electric's website, there are no power outages in the area.