Skip to Content
News

Sunland Park Mall sold, renamed The Shoppes at Solana

Starr Western Wear
By
today at 10:29 AM
Published 11:24 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The owner of Starr Western Wear is reportedly buying Sunland Park Mall.

That is according to ABC-7's news partner, El Paso Inc.

The online publication reports that the new owner is renaming the mall The Shoppes at Solana.

The owner, Enoch Kimmelman, said he has a vision to revitalize the mall.

ABC-7 is reaching out to Kimmelman for comment. We will bring you additional information as we receive it. Check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rosemary Montañez

ABC-7 reporter and weekend anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content