Sunland Park Mall sold, renamed The Shoppes at Solana

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The owner of Starr Western Wear is reportedly buying Sunland Park Mall.

That is according to ABC-7's news partner, El Paso Inc.

The online publication reports that the new owner is renaming the mall The Shoppes at Solana.

The owner, Enoch Kimmelman, said he has a vision to revitalize the mall.

