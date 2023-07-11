Child abuse charges against a Las Cruces daycare center director dropped

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Child abuse charges against a Las Cruces daycare center director have been dropped.

The Doña Ana District Attorney's Office said that there was not enough evidence to move forward with the case against 59-year-old Angie Flores, however, investigators can still work to get evidence under timelines issued by the court.

According to court documents obtained by ABC-7, Flores - the Director of Discovery Child Development Center - was covertly filmed by one of her employees. That employee alleges that Flores repeatedly slapped, dropped, and dragged a 3-year-old child with autism. The individual also alleges that Flores often referred to the child in derogatory terms.

The investigation into the employee's claims began in February. Flores was taken into custody on June 5. The charges against her were dropped last week.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that Flores' attorney accused District Attorney Gerald Byers of pursuing the case because of public pressure. Byers' office denied that claim.