Fire investigators in Las Cruces investigating apartment fire believed to be caused by lithium-ion batteries

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - A recent fire inside an apartment in Las Cruces is bringing attention to the dangers of improperly handling, or disposing of lithium-ion batteries.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, Las Cruces firefighters responded to an apartment at 1900 N. Solano Drive. People who live there reported that a bedroom was on fire.

Fire crews found smoke coming from the structure, and saw occupants evacuating from the complex. Firefighters searched the structure and attacked the fire, quickly isolating it to one room.

Firefighters discovered that several lithium-ion batteries, connected as a pack, were on fire. Firefighters quickly removed the battery pack from the apartment and submerged the actively burning batteries in water.

Fire investigators learned an occupant of the apartment dropped the pack of lithium-ion batteries, causing them to be damaged. The damaged pack immediately experienced a condition called “thermal runaway” and filled the room with volatile gases that caught fire.

The occupant of the apartment received relatively minor injuries and was treated at the scene by firefighters. He refused transportation to a hospital.

The Las Cruces Fire Department encourages safe use and handling of devices that use lithium-ion batteries. Batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries, can experience thermal runaway when damaged or handled improperly.

