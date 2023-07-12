A rollover crash ends in the death of a man in a Socorro Canal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- Police say a 30-year-old Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez, from San Elizario died after his car rolled over into a canal in Socorro. Special Traffic Investigations continue to investigate this crash.

It happened Monday, July 10th at the 9600 block of Carl Longuemare. That's by Western Technical College El Paso Campus.

Preliminary investigation revealed, a citizen walking along the canal next to Longuemare noticed an overturned vehicle Tuesday, July 11th around 08:00 am and alerted authorities.

The Investigation of the area revealed that on Monday July 10 at approximately 9:46 pm Rodriguez was traveling east on Longuemare at a high speed when he lost control.

The car veered off the road onto the dirt and rolled approximately 10 feet into the canal.

According to Police, Rodriguez was ejected from the car. Investigations believe the main factor to the deadly crash was speed. Police also say, a wet roadway and the driver's lack of wearing a seatbelt may also be contributing factors.

This crash is the 40th traffic fatality of 2023.