An El Paso Police officer was arrested on a sexual assault charge. It’s the second time he’s been arrested in the last 3 weeks.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Officer Guadalupe Sosa, who had been arrested on a separate charge just a few weeks ago, is now facing a sexual assault charge.

Special Investigations Unit officers arrested Sosa, who the department describes as a 15-year veteran of the force, was arrested July 7 for allegedly sexually assaulting an adult woman on April 28, 2018.

Just three weeks ago, Sosa was arrested for allegedly using a city database to track an ex-girlfriend and her male friend.

Officials say Sosa was off duty when the alleged assault happened.

Sosa was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond. He was placed on administrative leave as the termination process plays out.

"The El Paso Police Department takes all misconduct allegations seriously and will work diligently to investigate all claims against its personnel," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The department remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in performing its duties."