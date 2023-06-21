El Paso police officer accused of using database to track ex-girlfriend, male friend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Guadalupe Sosa is charged with Breach of Computer Security after investigators say he used his position as an El Paso police officer to access a database and look up information on a man seen spending time with Sosa's ex-girlfriend.

According to court documents newly obtained by ABC-7, Sosa allegedly used the City Appraisal website to find information on his ex-girlfriend's male friend after he saw the two at a bar. Police say this happened between February and May of 2022.

Sosa is also accused of violating a protective order after his ex-girlfriend complained to police. Sosa agreed to go in for an interview with detectives and, according to court documents, admitted to investigators that he had used the city website to gain information.