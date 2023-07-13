Doña Ana County unveils new sign welcoming visitors to the Southern New Mexico State Fairgrounds

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The next time you visit the Fairgrounds in Doña Ana County, you will be greeted with a beautiful art piece depicting the beauty of the desert area. It's the brainchild of county workers, who wanted to create something residents could be proud of.

The piece took 156 hours, or 39 days of work, to complete. It's a stunning depiction of the Organ Mountains, with the sun peeking proudly over them. It also showcases desert landscapes, as well as an important message about protecting the environment, and avoiding littering.

"This is yet another opportunity for us to show the residents of Dona Ana County what we do here, said Anita Skipper, chief public information officer for Doña Ana County.

"Often because we work in government, I think people may sometimes forget that we're your neighbors, we're your friends, we're your family, and we all have passions and responsibilities that we've brought here to the county in our roles. But we are doing something every day on behalf of the county in order to make it a more beautiful place to live," said Skipper.

Skipper adds the county is hoping to choose a service project that county staff can do every year that allows them to get out in the community and do something on behalf of the community.