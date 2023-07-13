El Paso brewery triumphs in national beer championship

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is raising a glass for Blazing Tree Brewery, a local business that won a gold metal in the US Open Beer Championship.

Blazing Tree Brewery is located on 11426 Rojas Drive in East El Paso.

After three consecutive victories, this year's gold medal was secured by the brewery's acclaimed Irish stout, "Celtic Knot."

Organizers held this year's Beer Championship in Oxford, Ohio on July 10.

The brewery hopes to bring in craft beer enthusiasts to the city and show that El Pasoans can make world class beers, too.