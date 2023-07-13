Parkland parents makes stop in the borderland to address gun violence

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- Gun violence awareness is hitting the road.

Families of victims from the Uvalde, Santa Fe, and Parkland school shootings stopped by the borderland at The Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center on Wednesday.

This cross-country bus tour is aimed at getting lawmakers’ attention. The bus tour is organized by Manuel and Patricia Oliver as a tribute to their son Joaquin "Guac" Oliver who was killed in the Parkland, Florida mass shooting in 2018.

The community came together and rallied near the mural that was created by Manuel Oliver in honor of his son.

"Guac" Oliver is the driving force behind "Guac's Magical Tour".

His parents along with local leaders including County Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Cameron Kasky, and Pastor Michael Grady spoke at the rally.

Marisa Limón Garza is the Executive Director of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, she said the rally serves as a reminder of the challenges the country is facing in terms of gun violence.

She added, "this is something that is all too familiar for the El Paso community as the four year anniversary of the Walmart mass shooting is coming up on August 3".