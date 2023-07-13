Police searching for man suspected of attacking a Las Cruces woman

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Rosa Ortega, a Las Cruces resident, says she was attacked by a man in broad daylight, while walking to her neighborhood grocery store. She says the attack happened Sunday, July 9, around 10 a.m.

Ortega has lived in the area off Valley Drive for 55 years. She says she has always felt safe, until Sunday morning, when she says everything changed.

Ortega said she was walking past the bus stop on Valley Drive when she noticed a suspicious man. "He was talking to himself, and I just had a bad feeling," said Ortega.

She says out of nowhere, the man lunged at her, and spit at her. She says he then punched her in the face, causing her to fall onto a busy roadway.

After making it to her home, Ortega said her family called 911, and police responded.

She told ABC-7 she believes the person who attacked her was a young homeless man, judging by his appearance, and the growing homeless population along Valley Drive.

"I'm not angry at him and I don't want anybody to hurt him either. You know, I just don't know why he picked on me, why he decided to attack me, that I just I don't know. I just want help. I just want help for him," said Ortega.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.