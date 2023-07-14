El Paso’s Environmental Services Department Hosts Job Fair

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso Environmental Services Department is now hiring for entry-level and other positions.

Job seekers are invited to attend the fair on Friday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7968 San Paulo Drive in the Lower Valley.

The City's Human Resources department will be there to help applicants fill out their applications. If you are attending, ensure that you are prepared for on-the-spot interviews and remember to bring copies of your resume.

You can save time by filling out the job application process by applying online before heading out to the fair.

"The City of El Paso is an equal opportunity employer and is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to qualifying new hires, $500 at the beginning of their employment and $500 after passing the City’s six-month probation period," a spokesperson told ABC-7. "Some jobs even offer a temporary incentive of $2 more per hour."

"In addition to salary and sign-on incentives, the City offers competitive benefits including healthcare benefits, pension options, free wellness clinic screenings, tuition assistance programs, and wellness incentive programs."