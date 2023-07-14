Six nonprofits are participating in the 2nd Annual Gator Tank

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- Six local nonprofits are ready to participate in the 2nd Annual Gator Tank

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation announced: The Boys and Girls Club of El Paso, El Paso Jazz Girls, Fab lab El Paso, Femme Frontera, Nami El Paso, and Paso del Norte Center of Hope will all participate in this years competition.

‌Gator Tank will offer these nonprofits key training and a chance to gain resources needed to support their missions of bettering our community.

Participants will engage from July 12 through October 12 in training and support from various mentors on topics ranging from Fundraising Fundamentals, What Funders are Looking For, Designing your Pitch, and The Art of Pitching.

Finalists will pitch in front of a panel of judges on October 12 for the chance to win monetary prizes.