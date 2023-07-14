Sunland Park Fire crews respond to 2 separate incidents by the Border Wall near Mount Cristo Rey

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Fire crews responded to two separate incidents by the Border Wall near Mount Cristo Rey, late Thursday night.

Sunland Park Fire officials tweeted out, they were first responding to a person who fell from the border wall and suffered serious injuries.

In the next 10 minutes, they responded to another person falling into a ravine. That person suffered minor injuries.

Border Patrol agents were also at the scene. No word as of right now if those injured were migrants.

Sunland Park Fire spokesperson has mentioned migrants use the area to enter the country illegally.

In the past few weeks, migrant search and rescues have been conducted. Sunland Park Fire crews have rescued migrants who have found themselves dehydrated or have died due to the extreme heat.