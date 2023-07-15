One man found dead in east El Paso Friday, one person in police custody

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – One man was found dead after officers were called out for a domestic assault, Friday evening, according to El Paso Police.

It happened on Scott Simpson Drive in East El Paso.

Police said they got the call before 8 pm.

Shortly after finding the body, police say they conducted a traffic stop in the area, one person was detained for investigative purposes.

Police said that person is believed to have some connection with the scene.

The department has not identified the victim.

Investigators also have not said how the man died.

