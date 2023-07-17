Virgin Galactic announces private passengers for second commercial flight

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Virgin Galactic has announced the crew of its seventh and second commercial spaceflight, 'Galactic 02,' which will board three private passengers to space.

The second flight will also achieve historical milestones and furthering the company's mission to broaden access to space.

VSS Unity will carry 80-year-old Olympian, Jon Goodwin and Keisha Schahaff and Anastatia Mayers, a Caribbean mother-daughter duo who won their seats in a draw that raised funds for non-profit Space for Humanity.

The 'Galactic 02' mission will achieve a number of historical milestones:

First Caribbean astronauts

First mother-daughter duo to go to space

First Olympian to go to space

Second youngest person

Second person with Parkinson's to go to space

Michael Colglazier, CEO, Virgin Galactic, said, “This flight highlights two of Virgin Galactic’s core aspirations – increasing access to space and inspiring people around the world. Each of these astronauts are role models and beacons of inspiration in their communities. Watching Keisha, Ana and Jon embark on this transformative experience helps demonstrate that space is now opening to a broader and more diverse population across the globe.”

Jon Goodwin said, “From becoming an Olympian to canoeing between the peaks of Annapurna, to winning a six day race in the Arctic Circle, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro (and cycling back down), I’ve always enjoyed rising to new challenges. When I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2014, I was determined not to let it stand in the way of living life to the fullest. And now for me to go to space with Parkinson’s is completely magical. I hope this inspires all others facing adversity and shows them that challenges don’t have to inhibit or stop them from pursuing their dreams.”

Keisha Schahaff said, “When I was two years old, just looking up to the skies, I thought, ‘How can I get there?’ But, being from the Caribbean, I didn’t see how something like this would be possible. The fact that I am here, the first to travel to space from Antigua, shows that space really is becoming more accessible. I know I will be changed by my experience, and I hope I will be able to share that energy and inspire the people around me – in my role as a life coach, a mother, and as an ambassador for our beautiful planet.”

Rachel Lyons, Executive Director, Space for Humanity, said, “Beholding Earth from the vantage point of space bestows upon astronauts an awe-inspiring perspective, referred to as The Overview Effect, that transcends boundaries and unites humanity. It is this transformative perspective that holds one of the keys to tackling our world’s most pressing challenges. At Space For Humanity, our purpose is to grant as many individuals as possible access to this life-altering viewpoint, not only for the betterment of our civilization’s future, but also to confront the urgent needs of our world today. This profound awareness underscores our collective responsibility to treat one another with greater kindness, and to safeguard and cherish our home planet – the irreplaceable cradle of our existence.”

Audiences will be able to participate virtually in the spaceflight and see first-hand on the out of this world experience. The livestream will be available to watch at virgingalactic.com

The flight will take place on August 10th at Spaceport America in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.