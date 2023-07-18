New study suggests 1 and 5 people admit to driving drunk

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new study suggests one in five people have admitted to driving drunk nationwide, and one and ten say they do it often.

The study conducted by Safehome uses data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and while the numbers suggest Texas as a whole ranks extremely high for DUI related crashes and fatalities, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says things are actually looking better now than they have been the last few years here in the Borderland.

According to the study using NHTSA data, Texas ranks second in the entire nation for DUI related fatalities, only behind Montana.

However, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says in their jurisdiction, all 5 traffic fatalities they’ve dealt with in 2023 haven’t been alcohol related, which commander Ryan Urrutia says is hopeful.

These numbers of course do not include DUI-related deaths that have occurred within the El Paso Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Back in May, a man was killed near Joe Battle and Edgemere after being hit by a drunk driver.

The Sheriff’s office says they continue to remind the community about the dangers of driving impaired.

“We stay very involved in sending the message in encouraging our community to use ride share apps, use a designated driver, or if you are gonna drink, just stay home," said Urrutia.

Urrutia adds DUI apprehensions in the county’s jurisdiction are on track to increase 15% this year from 2022, but he says this means his office is doing their job.

“You know, that lowers the rate of accidents, fatalities happening, that means our deputies, our men and women are doing a good job of catching and apprehending them before an incident occurs," says Urrutia.