Las Cruces’ High Desert Brewing Co. still closed 4 months after devastating fire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- It has been four months since a fire destroyed the kitchen and part of the dining area at High Desert Brewing Co., a staple in the Las Cruces community. The doors to the building remain closed.

Donna Alamarez, who co-owns the business, told ABC-7 it will be another three months until she is ready to reopen.

Alamarez said it's been challenging finding a contractor to do the repairs, because most are already booked up for the summer. And that's not the worst part.

She said she has had to call the police at least a dozen times, over people breaking into the business and stealing valuables. "We can't leave the place unattended at all. Stuff happens even during the day," said Almarez.

"They tried to steal a safe, and got away with some blank checks that someone actually tried to cash. Anything that's not bolted down, they've stolen. One night they even set fire to the big construction dumpster, and it damaged one of our trees," said Almarez.

"It's really sad and discouraging," she said.

Almarez told ABC-7 she's had to hire security to help protect the business, and she said Las Cruces police have also increased patrols in the area.