Hiking in the heat: how to stay safe

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) --

The El Paso Fire Department says this past month alone, they have responded to 5 distress calls related to heat and hiking.

When going out in the scorching heat, there a few things to keep in mind.

Enrique Duenas, spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department, strongest recommendation is to go out in a group.

Duenas says: "What we've seen is most of these rescues have happened to people who are alone. So in most of these instances, they are completely alone out there. They just went on the mountain by themselves. They had no one with them. In these cases, they had a phone and still had consciousness. For example: that person with the heat stroke was about to lose consciousness, but they were still able to call 911. In these cases as I was saying, if you're in a group its safer."

Heat-related illnesses have symptoms you can look out for. For example, when suffering from heat exhaustion symptoms can include:

Heavy sweating

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Rapid heart beat

If you or someone you’re with shows any of these signs, it is important act quick: find a shade or cool area, drink plenty of water, and rest.

Heat strokes symptoms are associated with the heat exhaustion but if you or anyone else is experiencing:

High body temperature (103° F or higher)

Sweating stops despite the heat

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Confusion

Difficulty breathing

These are all signs of heat stroke and require immediate medical attention.

Ways to help prevent heat-related incidents when outdoors include:

Go out with a group

Hiking during the early morning

Wearing light-weight clothing

Bring a water bottle

Wearing sturdy shoes: hiking boots

A hat if the sun has come out

Before going out make sure you are looking through the list and familiarize yourself with the trails to avoid getting lost.