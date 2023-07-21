Skip to Content
24-year-old Socorro man dead in drunk driving crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 24-year-old Gabriel Magana died at an area hospital after investigators say he crashed his car into the back of a pickup truck.

Magana was driving along Gateway East Boulevard in the early hours of July 21 when he crashed near the intersection of Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road. Investigators say he slammed into the back of the truck.

First responders rushed the driver of the truck to the hospital with minor injuries. Magana, who police identify as a Socorro resident, died at the hospital.

Investigators suspect speed and intoxication contributed to the crash.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office Special Traffic Investigators have reported six traffic fatalities this year, compared to nine this time last year.

