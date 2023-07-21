El Paso Electric addresses high number of heat-related power outages

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric addressed the ongoing heat-related power outages their customers have been experiencing this past month in a press conference Tuesday.

This comes after over 3,000 El Paso Electric customers were affected by 55 outages Wednesday alone. But officials at the company say Wednesday's outages were abnormal, and that is the peak regarding outages per day over the last 35 days.

"On a typical day we could have anywhere... about five to 10," said Omar Gallegos, the Vice President of transmission and distribution at El Paso Electric. "It's probably, on average, probably below 10."

The company said it is working as quickly and efficiently as possible to address the outages, usually caused by transmissions that fail due to the high temperatures El Paso has been experiencing. However, they said safety is their number one priority, and because of that, it could be several hours before power comes back on.

"Those guys are out there, they have to consider their safety first, and to make sure that the job is not only done effectively and efficiently, but safely," said Eddie Trevizo, Business Manager at El Paso Electric's chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.