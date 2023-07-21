El Paso’s guide to staying hydrated amid scorching summer heat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is set to see it's 36th consecutive day of triple digit weather on Friday, July 21st.

This stretch of severe heat triggered an ABC-7 First Alert and made it even more important for people to stay hydrated, especially those who spend time outdoors.

According to research published by Harvard University, the average man needs to drink 15.5 cups per day, and the average woman needs to drink 11.5 cups a day.

Experts say that those who do not get enough water intake each day run the risk of dehydration. The most noticeable symptoms are usually dizziness, weakness, and possibly low blood pressure, according to Harvard University experts.