Pedestrian seriously injured after getting hit on I-10 East and Lee Trevino

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on I-10 East near Lee Trevino, according to first responders.

The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Traffic was diverted onto Gateway East at Lomaland. The backup extends all the way to Yarbrough, according to El Paso Police.

ABC-7 is working to find out what led up to the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.