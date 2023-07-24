Las Cruces woman arrested for allegedly hitting, killing 70-year-old bicyclist

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police arrested a 39-year-old woman for hitting and killing a 70-year-old bicyclist.

Officials charged Vianey Marquez Adams with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, reckless driving, child abuse, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash, and driving left of center.

The collision happened just after noon on Saturday, July 22.

Investigators tell ABC-7 that Adams was allegedly driving north on the southbound lanes of Melendres Street when she sideswiped a parked car, then hit the bicyclist, Roberto M. Granado. First responders found Granado dead at the scene.

Granado was riding his bicycle legally, investigators say, and had just left his house when the crash happened.

After the crash, Adams vehicle stopped in the front yard of a nearby house. A bystander told police that she tried to leave the scene and abandon her 3-year-old son in the car.

Adams was involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of El Paseo Road and Idaho Avenue just minutes before this happened, investigators say.

Officers took Adams into custody at the scene and booked her into the Dona Ana County Detention Center. They are holding her without bond. Officials turned her child over to a family member.