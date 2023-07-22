Las Cruces Police investigate deadly pedestrian crash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Las Cruces Police department is asking drivers to avoid the are along Melendres Street between Pittsburgh and Las Cruces Avenue as they investigate a crash.

It happened just after noon Saturday on the 400 block of North Melendres Street.

Las Cruces Police posted on their social media platforms that one pedestrian has died.

No other information has been released, this story will be updated as information is made available.