Skip to Content
Top Stories

Las Cruces Police investigate deadly pedestrian crash

LCPD
By
New
Published 1:32 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Las Cruces Police department is asking drivers to avoid the are along Melendres Street between Pittsburgh and Las Cruces Avenue as they investigate a crash.

It happened just after noon Saturday on the 400 block of North Melendres Street.

Las Cruces Police posted on their social media platforms that one pedestrian has died.

No other information has been released, this story will be updated as information is made available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content