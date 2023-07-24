Local filmmakers featured at El Paso’s Plaza Classic Film Festival 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you are planning on attending a showing at the Plaza Classic Film Festival this week, you may consider seeing some work produced by local filmmakers.

Doug Pullen, the Program Director for the El Paso Community Foundation, said that over the years they have tried to include El Paso creatives as much as possible.

"As a programmer, I'm always looking around for things like this that have some kind of local tie," said Pullen. "There's a local company called Sub Harmonic City, we're showcasing some of their work."

ABC-7 spoke with Sub Harmonic City's Hector Gallardo to understand what this means for him.

"For me to actually be a part of it - an entire hour's worth - it's awesome. I am so thrilled and like, really honored," said Gallardo.

Gallardo said he's thankful that the El Paso Community Foundation wants to help promote film makers like him.

"It's such a huge help to local filmmakers for Doug Pullen and the programing at the Plaza Classic Film Fest to include local filmmakers because that exposure... you have no idea what it could do to to help further someone's possible career," he said.

This year's Plaza Classic Film Festival runs through July 30. Pullen said tickets are cheaper at the box office, but you can also buy them on ticketmaster. For the Festival's schedule, click here.