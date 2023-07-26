Skip to Content
Singer Sinead O’Connor dead at 56

(KVIA) -- Acclaimed singer Sinead O'Connor is dead, according to multiple reports.

The Irish Times first broke the news Wednesday. The circumstances surrounding O'Connor's death remain unknown at this time.

O'Connor first rose to fame in the late 1980s, earning a Grammy nomination for her debut album. It was a single in 1990, "Nothing Compares 2 U," written by Prince, that propelled her to worldwide fame.

O'Connor retired from music in June 2021. She had struggled with mental health issues in the years leading up to that announcement.

O'Connor's son Shane died in January of 2022. She announced that the 17-year-old had committed suicide. She is survived by her three other children, Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua.

