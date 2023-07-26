Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso Barber Provides Sensory-Friendly Haircuts

El Paso, Texas -- Getting that perfect haircut for the first day of school is important, but for many children on the spectrum, a simple haircut can be a struggle.

One local barbershop is hoping to ease that struggle for parents by offering sensory friendly haircuts.

For the past three years, local barber Edgar ‘Scissorhands' has been providing children on the spectrum with a safe space to get their back to school haircuts.

“It can be stressful when you go to other barbershops because there's a lot more people there and its loud,” said Edgar. “Here at the Gentlemen’s Barbershop we cater to the children. They wanna look good on their first day so that's what I'm here for."

The idea to create sensory friendly haircuts began at home.

“I have family members that are on the spectrum so helping them out, it opened the door for me to help out the children of El Paso,” said Edgar.

Parents who take their child to get a haircut can expect an environment that caters to their child's sensory needs.

"The noise, strangers in the shop, having the lights dimmed down where they're comfortable so they can enjoy a haircut while their parents relax,” said Edgar.

Parents are encouraged to reserve their spot for their child ahead of time by clicking here.

Haircuts are not only for boys. Sensory-friendly haircuts will also be available for young girls.

“Sensory-friendly haircuts are such a huge need for the Autism community here in town and once we partnered with Edgar it’s been amazing to have that opportunity of inclusivity in our city,” said Aime Phillips, board secretary for The Autism Hope of El Paso.

The partnership between the Gentlemen's Barbershop by Bissuett and the Autism community is something she is happy to see.

“It's so important for the Autistic community to feel important, needed, to feel heard and to feel safe,” said Phillips.

You can find out more details about these sensory friendly haircuts by clicking here.