Doña Ana County corrections officer accused of shooting naked inmate faces lawsuit

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Doña Ana County Detention Center corrections officer is facing a lawsuit after he allegedly shot at a naked inmate.

The New Mexico Prison and Jail Project filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming corrections officer Brady Kehres used excessive and unjustifiable force.

The incident happened back on May 4, 2022, while inmate Vicente Sanchez was showering.

An officer entered the unit and instructed all inmates to return to their cells, according to the lawsuit. Sanchez continued to shower since it was reportedly difficult to hear because of the water running.

The officer then called for assistance and multiple officers responded.

The lawsuit states officer Kehres fired at Sanchez three times using a less-lethal Kel-Tech shotgun.

Sanchez said he was hit once in the lower right leg.

The inmate's lawyers claim Sanchez was naked, not armed and made no verbal threats to staff.

“This is a textbook case of excessive use of force,” said Mallory Gagan, an attorney at the New Mexico Prison & Jail Project.

ABC-7 reach out to the Doña Ana County Detention Center. A spokesperson said Kehres is still actively employed. When asked if he was disciplined, a spokesperson said they couldn't comment on pending litigation.