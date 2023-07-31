Mass casualty crash in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- Nine people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash in West El Paso, that's according to the El Paso Fire Department.

It happened at the intersection of South Desert and Redd Road. First responders received the call at 12:48 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, eight others with minor injuries, and one person refused to be taken to the hospital.

El Paso Fire Department tweeted that this was a mass casualty incident.

Police dispatch say this might have been a Texas Department of Public Safety pursuit.

We are working to get more information. This is a developing story.