Skip to Content
News

One person seriously injured after motorcycle crash near Fort Bliss

TX DOT
By
today at 1:13 AM
Published 1:23 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash near Fort Bliss, late Monday night.

It happened on Fred Wilson Ave. and Chaffee Rd.

According to police, the call came in at 11:43 p.m.

The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene.

Currently, main lanes going west on Fred Wilson Ave are blocked off.

El Paso Fire dispatch also confirmed Fort Bliss officials are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is a news producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content