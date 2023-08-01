One person seriously injured after motorcycle crash near Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash near Fort Bliss, late Monday night.

It happened on Fred Wilson Ave. and Chaffee Rd.

According to police, the call came in at 11:43 p.m.

The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene.

Currently, main lanes going west on Fred Wilson Ave are blocked off.

El Paso Fire dispatch also confirmed Fort Bliss officials are on scene.

This is a developing story.