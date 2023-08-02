NASA Plus Streaming Service Is Coming Soon

(KVIA) --- NASA is getting ready to take the streaming wars to the moon.

The space agency released this new trailer for its first on-demand streaming service, called NASA+.

NASA says the family friendly service will feature the agency's live streams, collections of its original video series and some new series just for streaming.

NASA+ will be free and it will not require a subscription.

The service is slated to launch later this year and will be available on the web and on most major platforms including Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV.