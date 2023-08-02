Skip to Content
NASA Plus Streaming Service Is Coming Soon

(KVIA) --- NASA is getting ready to take the streaming wars to the moon.

The space agency released this new trailer for its first on-demand streaming service, called NASA+.

NASA says the family friendly service will feature the agency's live streams, collections of its original video series and some new series just for streaming.

NASA+ will be free and it will not require a subscription.

The service is slated to launch later this year and will be available on the web and on most major platforms including Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV.

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

