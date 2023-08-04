El Paso man arrested for shooting wall, hitting 7-year-old neighbor’s head

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso man is behind bars after shooting through a wall, causing a bullet to hit a 7-year-old boy in the head on Wednesday.

During Robert Hernandez's bond hearing Friday, investigators stated that Hernandez and his girlfriend had been arguing over a shotgun when the trigger was pulled, firing a round through the wall and hitting the child in the next apartment over.

Court documents show that El Paso Police were dispatched to 4525 Sunrise around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they saw Hernandez, who was drunk and carrying a handgun. Hernandez is charged with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, and because he was intoxicated, with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Hernandez is currently being held on a $110,000 bond. A judge denied his request for a bond reduction Friday.