Things to do in El Paso this Weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Come enjoy live music with Peso Pluma and his "Doble P Tour."

Happening Friday August 4th at 8:00 pm at the El Paso County Coliseum.

For more information visit Ticketmaster.

Are you looking for a great way to escape the heat and watch some movies with your family? AMC is having its Summer Movie Camp for Kids. Watch "Shrek 2" August 5th to Wednesday August 9th.

The AMC Classic East Pointe 12 and the AMC El Paso 16 are both participating in the program.

East Point 12 is located on the Gateway just before you get to Lee Trevino at 8300 Gateway East in The Village shopping center. AMC 16 is in the Northeast across the street from Camp Cohen Waterpark.

For more information click here.

If you like muscle cars, trucks, or motorcycles, then stop by the Cool Car Meet-Up.

Happening Sunday August 6th outside the Dirty Laundry Bar & Grill located at 3136 Trawood Dr Suite E1, El Paso, TX

There will be a $2 Happy Dad Special, for more information click here.