Police ask for community’s help to locate missing El Paso man

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are asking for the community's help in locating a Central El Paso man.

Police say, Gerardo Arturo Martinez was reported missing by his family on Sunday evening.

He was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Fillmore Ave.

Martinez is described having a medium build and was wearing grey shorts and a brown t-shirt.

He is currently taking multiple medications.

Police are asking if you have any information regarding Martinez's whereabouts to call 915-832-4400 or 911.