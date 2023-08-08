Digital age parenting and monitoring

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) --In todays digital age, children are constantly connected to the internet, especially as schools embrace technology. Technological advancements compliment education, but as parents this can be a cause of concern.

The Family Online Safety Institute has a guide with "7 Steps to Good Digital Parenting."

Some of the most important things to consider are first building a strong connection with your child. By explaining the importance of online safety, you establish trust and open communication

Children are more likely to adhere to safety measures when they have a voice in setting the rules and addressing their worries.

Another important crucial step Liz Archuleta, general manager of AT&T, recommends is reviewing their settings.

She says, "You want to make sure that you're opting out of things like location sharing or allowing apps to post to social media sites. And this goes the same for video games, right? Most of the major platforms they allow parents to manage the game use, including the age ratings, the Internet access, and your ability to make in-game purchases.”

As parents, understanding the right moment to provide your child with a device and how to establish essential boundaries might seem challenging.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommend your decision should align with your child’s development maturity and your family’s values.

Equally important are the steps you take to guide your child’s healthy relationship with technology, beginning with responsible use of their first phone.

An effective way to implement parental controls is through specific apps that monitor content during your child’s online activity.

Archuleta recommends managing screen time, "You can designate specific places in your home or your office where there's just no phones and tablets allowed, like the dinner table or the bedroom."

American Academy of Pediatrics and AT&T have developed a questionnaire that helps you decide if you and your child are ready for that first phone.

Online safety is crucial and keeping this advice in mind will allow you to establish a good, healthy relationship with your child.