High-speed DPS pursuit ends in crash, small fire near Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A high-speed DPS pursuit ended in a crash and small fire near the Ysleta Port of Entry Monday morning.

DPS officials said that the driver of a white Chevrolet Tahoe did not stop when one of their troopers tried to pull them over for a registration infraction. Instead, the driver fled eastbound towards exit 54 on the I-10, then southbound on Loop 375.

Officials said the driver was speeding over 100 miles per hour.

Spikes were deployed near mile marker 49 of Loop 375, tearing the white Tahoe's tires. However, the driver continued fleeing, but crashed near the Ysleta Port of Entry and a small fire started.

The fire was put out. Meanwhile, two people fled southbound into Mexico.

The driver of the white Tahoe was taken into custody by the Ysleta Port of Entry Bridge Authority.

One passenger of the vehicle tried to run, but wound up running off the Ysleta Bridge. They were treated for minor injuries by EMS.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation, and there are no additional details at this time. ABC-7 will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.