Locomotive FC part ways with head coach & technical director Brian Clarhaut

EL PASO, Texas - The season is far from over, but a search is now underway for the next head coach of the El Paso Locomotive FC.

Friday following the team's 2-1 loss to Memphis 901 FC, the club parted ways with head coach and technical director Brian Clarhaut.

Locomotive FC assistant coach Jon Burklo is also leaving the club as part of the change.

Clarhaut was in the middle of his second season with the Locomotive FC.

Season two for Clarhaut and the Locomotive FC has been a struggle.

The club has only one win in 11 matches in USL play with their overall record at 1-8-2.

In a news release sent out by the Locomotive FC late Friday night, the organization said, "El Paso Locomotive FC expresses its sincere gratitude to Clarhaut and Burklo for their dedicated service to the club and wishes them and their families the best in their future endeavors."

Details regarding the club’s next head coach will be announced in the coming days.

Whomever takes over the reigns of the Locomotive FC will become the team's 4th head coach in club history.

El Paso Locomotive FC are back on the road next Friday, May 24 against Charleston Battery.

The Locos will then return home Saturday, June 1 when they host Birmingham Legion FC at Southwest University Park.