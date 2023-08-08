Man arrested after shooting at Las Cruces police

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police have arrested a 68-year-old man they say he fired 11 shots at officers, as they responded to a call at an apartment building.

It happened about 8 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Las Cruces police were called to the Oak Street apartments over suspicious activity at an apartment. They had been there about half an hour when they received a call with additional information that an apartment had been broken into.

When officers knocked on the door of that apartment, gunshots were fired through the door, window, and wall.

A Las Cruces police sergeant on scene made contact with the man in the apartment by phone, identified as Jerry Lane, and convinced him to surrender.

Lane was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Police say no LCPD officers discharged their weapon during this incident.