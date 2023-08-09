New Mexico State Police officer hailed a hero for saving a baby’s life

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A New Mexico State Police officer is being called a hero after he saved a newborn baby's life.

It happened around 11 p.m. on July 24, 2023.

Officer Ismael Perez told ABC News he saw a diver running a red light in Deming, so he pulled up behind the driver and got them to stop.

Officer Perez said as soon as he got out of his police car, he realized something was wrong. He saw a baby on the front seat of the car, but the baby was silent and motionless.

The baby had been born in the car minutes earlier as the parents rushed to get to the hospital.

Officer Perez said he realized the umbilical cord was compressed, and he started slapping the baby on the back until he began to cry.

"I have three kids of my own," Officer Perez told ABC News, "so I've seen the doctors do that with my daughters because they came out of the womb the same way and no crying or anything. So I did the same thing."

The baby, named Miguel Jr., started crying until hospital staff showed up.

His family told KOAT what happened that night was a moment of divine intervention.