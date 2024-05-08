El Paso man facing aggravated assault charge for Sun Metro bus attack

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Juan Manuel Pulido is accused of stabbing a man's neck on a Sun Metro bus.

El Paso Police arrested Pulido May 4, 2024. Court documents state that Pulido was riding along on the bus in West El Paso when he got up, walked towards the victim, and stabbed him.

Court documents state that the knife wound "barely missed the jugular." The victim was treated at a local hospital. This happened near the bus stop on the 1800 block of Oregon.

Courtesy: EPPD

Pulido is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Court documents stated that Pulido "had been kidnapped and he believed that the victim was after him."

Court documents state Pulido "told the Officers that he sells crack cocaine for a local street gang... [adding] the gang told him that if he doesn't work for them, they're going to hurt him and his family who lives in Juarez, MX."

Police looked through surveillance video that appeared to substantiate the story of the reporting party, who called in the attack to 911.

Two days earlier a different knife attack happened on a Sun Metro bus on Texas Avenue. In that stabbing, the victim died. The suspected attacker has not yet been caught.