One person in Socorro has won 1 million dollars in last night’s Mega Million drawing

Updated today at 8:04 AM
SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- A million dollar ticket was sold in Socorro in Tuesday night's Mega Million drawing.

According to Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the In N Out - Marathon gas station at 10197 Alameda Ave.

The winner did choose a pick quick, according to Texas Lottery.

Last night's, Mega Million jackpot is expected to be the largest in the lottery’s history, according to the lottery's website.

One ticket sold in Florida has won Tuesday night’s estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is a news producer for Good Morning El Paso.

