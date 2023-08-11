I-10 reopens after semi-trailer jackknifed in West El Paso

Update: ABC-7's TXDOT cameras show that I-10 has reopened following the crash.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A semi-trailer jackknife's on I-10 going westbound near the Mesa St. off ramp, Friday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 5:12 a.m. and one person was transported with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Texas Department of Transportation was at the scene. Which lead to the closure of all westbound lanes.

According to our ABC-7 team, crews were seen cleaning the area where the trailer jackknifed.

Lanes remain closed as of 8:41 a.m.

This is a developing story.