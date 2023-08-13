One person critically injured in Central El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person suffered severe injuries after shooting broke out Sunday evening in Central El Paso, according to first responders.

The shooting occurred at the 200 block of Val Verde, just a few blocks from University Medical Center.

First responders have not released any information on the victim's identity, or if there any potential suspects.

ABC-7 has sent a crew to the scene and are working to learn more information.