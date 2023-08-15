A Jackknifed semi-trailer causes full lane closures on I-10 West at Sunland Park

UPDATE (8:00 am): El Paso Police have tweeted all lanes on I-10 at Sunland Park are now open. There is a minor backup.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A semi-trailer losses control on I-10 West at Sunland Park.

Police shared a tweet after midnight, saying a collision forced the closure of the left lane.

Police received the call at 12:30 am. Tuesday morning. There are no injuries reported.

This collision has impacted all eastbound lanes and westbound lanes by Sunland Park exit as they remain closed. Police say all thru traffic should exit at Exit 13. Clearing time is until further notice.

Police are investigating the situation.

This is a developing story.