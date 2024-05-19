NMSU’S Standout Freshman: Desirae Spearman

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native Desirae Spearman always had plans to play at the Division I level.

However, adjusting to being a Division I athlete took her by surprise.

“I think it was definitely a learning experience," Spearman said. "I had a lot to learn. I started off kind of shaky with my time management. My biggest takeaway this year I would have to say is you can’t do it alone.”

The Hanks High School grad had to get acclimated to a new team but being close to home made the transition a lot less stressful.

“It plays a really big role for me having my family support behind my back," Spearman said. "It’s just good to be from El Paso. I love to represent my city. I love to represent my high school.”

NMSU’s head softball coach Kathy Rodolph was a familiar face to Spearman.

“I met Desirae when she was in the seventh grade when she started coming to camps," Rodolph said. "She had multiple offers to decide and I think I'm the benefactor of getting to know her young.”

Early in the season the true freshman came face to face with adversity.

“It was really scary when she got the start of a stress fracture," Rodolph said.

“I think those four weeks I just became hungrier and hungrier to get out on the field," Spearman said. "I think once I did get on the field and started playing again I just took the opportunity and ran with it. I was never going to take it for granted again.”

Even after sitting out for four weeks during season, Spearman still collected six Conference USA Freshman of the week awards, First team pitcher and outfielder, All-tournament team, Freshman of the year, Player of the year and made the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division I National Freshman of the year top 25 list.

“She would love to go on and get into the Olympics system and be able to play for the United States," Rodolph said. "I have no doubt that she’ll be just as hungry next year as she was this year.”

“My goal is just to keep improving," Spearman said. "I just want a lot of wins and a lot of success for the next years to come.”