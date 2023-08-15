New list claims New Mexico is the least-livable state in the nation

NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- A new report argues that New Mexico is statistically the worst state to live in.

WalletHub analyzed 51 different factors, including economy, health, education, affordability, and safety for each state. It found that, overall, New Mexico ranked last.

The state's best rating came in the economy subcategory, where New Mexico ranked 25th. The state ranked 31st in terms of quality of life.

When it came to education and health, however, New Mexico came in 47th. It also ranked 50th in safety, 49th in crime rate, and 48th in poverty, indicating the third highest poverty rate in the nation.

If you are wondering which state came out on top of the list overall, Massachusetts took that title.